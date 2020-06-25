Gunfight erupts in J&K’s Sopore

Security personnel during an encounter in Sopore, J&K. File photo

Srinagar

25 June 2020 07:09 IST

Security forces launch cordon and search operation at Hardshiva

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area, of north Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.