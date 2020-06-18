Gunfight erupts in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar

18 June 2020 06:59 IST

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, June 18m 2020, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

Also read: News Analysis | Post Article 370, 78 terrorists killed in January-May this year

Advertising

Advertising

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces.

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.