Gunfight erupts in J&K’s Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, June 18m 2020, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces.

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.