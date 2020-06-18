National

Gunfight erupts in J&K’s Pulwama

On their toes: Army soldiers keeping watch over an encounter site in Pulwama district. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, June 18m 2020, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces.

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

