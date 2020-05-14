National

Gunfight erupts in J&K’s Kulgam

An Army jawan takes position near an encounter site in South Kashmir's Kulgam. File photo

An Army jawan takes position near an encounter site in South Kashmir's Kulgam. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Thursday.

Also read: Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific input on the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants shot at a search party. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, the official said.

Also read: Colonel, Major among 5 personnel killed in J&K’s Handwara

Further details were awaited.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 8:13:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/gunfight-erupts-in-jks-kulgam/article31579419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY