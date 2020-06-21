Gunfight erupts between security forces and militants in Srinagar

Srinagar:

Around three militants believed to be hiding in the Pazwalpora-Gilli Kadal area opened fire on the search party

A gunfight between militants and the security forces erupted in capital Srinagar on Sunday morning during a search operation.

“The militants didn’t surrender even after an appeal by the parents. The encounter is on in Srinagar’s Zadibal area,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

Around three militants are believed to be hiding in the Pazwalpora-Gilli Kadal area and have opened fire on the search party.

A joint team of the Police and the CRPF has engaged the militants.

Meanwhile, mobile internet has been snapped as a precautionary measure in Srinagar.

This is the second encounter in Srinagar since May. Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Junaid Sahrai was among three militants killed in that operation.