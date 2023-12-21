Three Army personnel killed, three injured in militant ambush on Army vehicle in J&K’s Rajouri 

December 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - JAMMU

Three Army personnel were killed and three others were injured as militants ambushed an Army vehicle in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri on December 21.

Two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to an operational site when the terrorist fired on it at about 3:45 p.m.

“The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our own troops. In the ongoing operation, troops sustained three fatal and three non-fatal casualties,” an Army spokesman said.

The incident took place during an ongoing anti-militancy operation in Dera ki Gali, Thanamandi, Rajouri. ”The operation was on since Wednesday (December 20) night,” the Army said. The operation is in progress in the area.

Security agencies have not divulged details about the number of militants hiding in the area.

