Gunfight erupts after militants attack patrol party in J&K’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

Security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on, the official added.

The area has been cordoned off.

Further details were awaited.