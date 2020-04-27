National

Gunfight erupts after militants attack patrol party in J&K’s Kulgam

Soldiers near Kulgam district of south Kashmir | File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

Security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on, the official added.

The area has been cordoned off.

Further details were awaited.

