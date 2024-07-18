GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gunfight breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K’s Doda

The encounter erupted in Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties.

Updated - July 18, 2024 07:23 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 07:03 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists at Desa village, in Doda district.

Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists at Desa village, in Doda district. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, July 18, 2024 officials said.

The encounter erupted in Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties, the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received, they said.

Also read: Why is militancy on the rise in Jammu? | Explained 

A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

