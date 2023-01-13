ADVERTISEMENT

Gunfight between security forces, Naxals near Ranchi

January 13, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - Ranchi

Search on for five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee in Budmu forest area.

PTI

An Injured CRPF jawan is rushed to a hospital after being airlifted from the site of an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast triggered by CPI (Maoist) in the dense forest of Chaibasa, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A gunfight took place between Naxals and security forces on the outskirts of Ranchi city, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit were in a forest in Budmu area, a search operation was launched around 3.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the Naxals and the forces, they added.

"However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the dense forest," Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam said.

A rifle and some cartridges were seized from the area, he said.

Mr. lam said they have received information that some of the extremists were injured in the gunfight.

"We are verifying it," he said.

