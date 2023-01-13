HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gunfight between security forces, Naxals near Ranchi

Search on for five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee in Budmu forest area.

January 13, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
An Injured CRPF jawan is rushed to a hospital after being airlifted from the site of an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast triggered by CPI (Maoist) in the dense forest of Chaibasa, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

An Injured CRPF jawan is rushed to a hospital after being airlifted from the site of an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast triggered by CPI (Maoist) in the dense forest of Chaibasa, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A gunfight took place between Naxals and security forces on the outskirts of Ranchi city, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit were in a forest in Budmu area, a search operation was launched around 3.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the Naxals and the forces, they added.

ALSO READ
Bihar free of Naxal presence; the fight is in the last stages in Jharkhand, says CRPF chief

"However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the dense forest," Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam said.

A rifle and some cartridges were seized from the area, he said.

Mr. lam said they have received information that some of the extremists were injured in the gunfight.

"We are verifying it," he said.

Related Topics

armed conflict / terrorism (crime) / national security / armed Forces / Jharkhand

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.