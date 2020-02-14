Gun norms eased for shooters taking part in competitions

The Home Ministry has relaxed guidelines for Arjuna awardees and sportspersons participating in international and national shooting competitions for possessing and carrying guns after the amendments to the Arms Act.

While the Arjuna awardees will get exemption on the number of arms to be possessed provided that the award was conferred in shooting, international medallists or renowned shooters can possess up to 12 rifles in calibre .22 (also known as .22 Long Rifle), centre fire rifles with calibre up to 8 mm, including all calibre lower than 8 mm, pistols or revolvers of calibre up to and including 9 mm and shotguns of calibre up to 12 bore.

However, all national and international shooters getting exemptions from the Arms Act for possessing guns for personal use, training or use in competitions, will have to be certified by either the Ministry of Sports or national or State rifle associations.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 41 of the Arms Act, 1959 and in supersession of the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated August 4, 2014, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central government hereby exempts the specified classes of the persons in respect of the arms of the category of description specified when carried or possessed for their own personal use for the purpose of training or use in competitions, from the operations of the provisions of the Act,” a notification issued by Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava said.

According to the notification, international championship means the Asian Games, the Asian Shooting Championship, the Asian Women or Asian Junior Shooting Championship, the Commonwealth Games, the Commonwealth Shooting Championships, the Olympic Games, the World Junior or Senior Shooting Championships and the World Cup in senior as well junior events.

An international medallist means a person who has won an individual or team medal in an international championship. A renowned shooter means a person who has participated in a national shooting championship in an open men’s event or open women’s event or open civilian’s event whether through qualifying tournament or wild card entry conducted in accordance with the rules of International Shooting Union and has attained the minimum qualifying score specified by the National Rifle Association, the notification said.

To hold certificate

A junior target shooter will be allowed to posses and carry two weapons of any category in which the person is a junior target shooter, but he must hold a certificate issued by the appropriate certifying body.

An aspiring shooter will be allowed to posses and carry two weapons of any category in which the person is an aspiring shooter provided that he holds a certificate issued by the appropriate certifying body.