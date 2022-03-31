Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away

Kirori Singh Bainsla

March 31, 2022 09:52 IST

He was instrumental in ensuring quota for community

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led an agitation for several years for getting reservation for the community, died here on Thursday, March 31, 2022, after prolonged illness. He was 84. He had recently handed over the command of Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti to his son Vijay Bainsla.

Col. Bainsla had retired from the Indian Army after serving in the force for three decades. He was part of the war against China in 1962 as well as the India-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1971. He took up the cause of reservation in jobs and education for Gujjars after his superannuation from the Army.

Members of the Gujjar community led by its leader Kirori Singh Bainsla during a dharna demanding reservation, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2019. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Col. Bainsla was taken to a private hospital here on Thursday morning when he did not wake up from sleep. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. His family members said the cremation will take place at his native village Mundia in Karauli district.

As the head of the Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Col. Bainsla led a massive agitation in 2007 and 2008 for classification of the Gujjar Community as a Scheduled Tribe. About 70 people died in the police firing and other violent incidents during the protest, which included rail and road blockades in the eastern Rajasthan districts of Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

Following a prolonged agitation, the State government gave 5% reservation to Gujjars and four other nomadic communities – Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Raika and Gadariya – in public employment and education by creating a Most Backward Class (MBC) category for them.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled Col. Bainsla’s death. Mr. Gehlot said Col. Bainsla had waged a prolonged struggle for getting reservation for the MBC category. “His service to the nation while in the Army and his contributions for the Gujjar community will be unforgettable,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said Col. Bainsla had fought for society and played a significant role in taking forward the issues of social interest. “His invaluable contributions in the fields of public service and politics will always be remembered,” she tweeted.