Zika virus case detected in Gujarat, patient discharged after treatment

As a precautionary measure, health authorities visited the area where the person lives and carried out surveillance and tracking exercises; however no person in the area showed any symptoms of Zika infection, a statement from the government said

Published - November 08, 2024 01:47 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Zika Virus mosquito over standing water,3d rendering

Zika Virus mosquito over standing water,3d rendering | Photo Credit: nopparit

A 70-year-old man from Gandhinagar city contracted the Zika virus infection, following which he was treated at a hospital and discharged, officials said on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

While the report confirming that the man was infected with the Zika virus came four days ago, he was sent home from the hospital a week ago after a full recovery, the Gujarat Health Department said in a statement.

Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes. The symptoms include rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. Zika infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations and may also cause preterm births and miscarriages.

On October 24, the septuagenarian was admitted to a hospital in Gandhinagar after he had a cold, fever and joint pain. He was referred to an Ahmedabad-based private hospital, where doctors sent his body fluid samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune after suspecting that it could be a case of Zika infection, said the press release.

Following treatment, the patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital about a week ago, the statement noted, adding that the man had not travelled abroad in recent times. Meanwhile, a report that arrived nearly four days ago from NIV confirmed Zika infection.

As a precautionary measure, health authorities visited the area where the person lives and carried out surveillance and tracking exercises. No person in the area showed any symptoms of Zika infection, said the statement, adding that samples of his family members were negative for infection.

It may be recalled that both Karnataka and Maharashtra had outbreaks of Zika earlier this year.

Published - November 08, 2024 01:47 pm IST

communicable diseases / viral diseases / Gujarat

