GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yusuf Pathan moves High Court against Vadodara Municipal Corporation

The civic body had issued a notice to the Trinamool MP for removal of alleged encroachment on a piece of land

Published - June 21, 2024 01:54 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Indian cricket player Yusuf Pathan. File.

Former Indian cricket player Yusuf Pathan. File. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Newly elected Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal Yusuf Pathan has moved the Gujarat High Court against a notice issued by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation asking him to remove alleged encroachment on a piece of land belonging to the civic body.

In his petition, Mr. Pathan contended that since the issue has been persisting for more than a decade and the plot has been in his possession, the civic body should have issued a show-cause notice giving him the opportunity to respond, rather than a direct order to clear the encroachment and vacate the plot.

The former cricketer submitted that the civic body, in the past decade, had never sought anything from him over the issue of the land plot that adjoins his residence. 

His lawyer, Yatin Oza, submitted that the Gujarat government had rejected the civic body’s proposal to sell the land to him in 2014.  He argued that the State government lacked the authority to deny the sale because the land belonged to the civic body, not the State government. The next hearing is scheduled for Friday. 

It may be noted that Mr. Pathan had been fielded by the Trinamool Congress as its candidate from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Mr Pathan defeated Mr. Choudhury.

Related Topics

Gujarat / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.