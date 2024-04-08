GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Weeks after namaz row, Gujarat varsity asks seven foreign students to vacate hostel for overstaying

The university’s vice-chancellor Neerja Gupta said, "Six students from Afghanistan and one from East Africa were asked to vacate their hostel rooms after they were found overstaying.”

April 08, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
An outside view of the NRI Hostel, A Block where International Students assaulted for offering Namaz at Gujarat University Hostel, Block A in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. File.

An outside view of the NRI Hostel, A Block where International Students assaulted for offering Namaz at Gujarat University Hostel, Block A in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. File. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Six students from Afghanistan and one from East Africa have been asked to vacate the Gujarat University's hostel rooms for overstaying, an official said on April 7, in a move coming weeks after some foreign students were attacked for offering namaz on the premises.

An Afghan and a Gambian delegation had visited the university days after the March 16 attack and held a meeting with the vice-chancellor over safety measures.

Talking to PTI, the university’s vice-chancellor Neerja Gupta said, "Six students from Afghanistan and one from East Africa were asked to vacate their hostel rooms after they were found overstaying.” These persons had completed their studies and were staying in the hostel as ex-students due to some pending administrative work, she said.

The university has ensured that they are no longer required to stay in the hostel and arranged for them to return to their respective countries, Gupta said.

“We have completed the required paperwork and they can now safely return to their native countries. We don't want to keep any former students in our hostel. We have informed the consulates of the respective countries, and they have also directed these students to vacate the hostel,” the vice-chancellor said.

More than 300 international students are enrolled in Gujarat University, she said.

Around two dozen people barged into the government-run university's hostel on the night of March 16 and assaulted students from foreign countries for offering namaz at one of the blocks during the ongoing month of Ramzan, police said.

Two students from Sri Lanka and Tajikistan were hospitalised following the incident.

Related Topics

Gujarat / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.