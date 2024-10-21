GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: What makes the Halari donkey unique?

What makes the Halari donkey unique?
| Video Credit: The Hindu

The average Halari donkey is white in colour, and is larger and more resilient than other donkey breeds

Published - October 21, 2024 02:32 pm IST

Vijay Soneji
Vijay Soneji

Donkeys are intelligent animals which work closely with human beings. They are social animals and form close bonds with people, supporting them for transport needs.

One of the most beautiful breeds of donkeys is found in the Halar region of Gujarat. Considered endangered, the surviving population of the Halari donkey numbers fewer than 500. The average Halari donkey is white in colour, and is larger and more resilient than other donkey breeds. It is an important domestic animal in the semi-arid landscape of Jamnagar and Dwarka districts in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.

Reporting, photos and videos: Vijay Soneji

Editing and script: Shibu Narayan

