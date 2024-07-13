GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Jamnagar's Bandhani saree makers hoping for government support: Union Budget 2024                   

Watch: Jamnagar’s Bandhani saree makers hoping for government support | Union Budget 2024          

Bandhani sarees are renowned for their intricate designs and vibrant colours

Published - July 13, 2024 04:51 pm IST

PTI

Those involved in the Bandhani textile industry of Gujarat’s Jamnagar are advocating for government support, ahead of the upcoming Union budget to be presented by the Finance Minister on July 23.

File photo

File photo | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Jamnagar’s exquisite Bandhani sarees, renowned for their intricate designs and vibrant colours, have not only captivated the Indian market but have also found acclaim worldwide.

This centuries-old art of tie-dyeing fabric, has been meticulously preserved by generations of families in the city.

Video: PTI

Top News Today

