Watch: Jamnagar’s Bandhani saree makers hoping for government support: Union Budget 2024                   

Those involved in the Bandhani textile industry of Gujarat’s Jamnagar are advocating for government support, ahead of the upcoming Union budget to be presented by the Finance Minister on July 23.

Jamnagar’s exquisite Bandhani sarees, renowned for their intricate designs and vibrant colours, have not only captivated the Indian market but have also found acclaim worldwide.

This centuries-old art of tie-dyeing fabric, has been meticulously preserved by generations of families in the city.

Video: PTI