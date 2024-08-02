ADVERTISEMENT

Viral encephalitis claims 58 lives in Gujarat so far

Published - August 02, 2024 01:31 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The outbreak has spread to 15 of the 33 districts of the State

The Hindu Bureau

A health worker fumigates a slum in Ahmedabad on July 31, 2024, to prevent the spread of the Chandipura virus. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The viral encephalitis outbreak in Gujarat has claimed 58 lives so far, out of the nearly 140 cases reported in the State 

Of the 140 patients, 52 were affected by the Chandipura virus.

The outbreak has spread to as many as 15 of the 33 districts of the State. As of August 1, more than two dozen patients are under treatment. 

To contain the spread of the disease, the health department and civic bodies have launched a comprehensive drive for vector control in the affected districts. 

What is the Chandipura virus? | Explained

As part of the drive, the health department teams, along with local civic or panchayat officials, have surveyed over 45,000 houses in affected areas, and sprayed malathion and liquid pesticides in various households, schools and other public places. 

Particularly concerned about children’s susceptibility to the virus, authorities have sprayed pesticides in 32,000 schools and 6,400 anganwadis or child care centres, to control mosquitoes, sand flies and ticks. 

