Vadodara MP declines to contest Lok Sabha polls, cites personal reasons

Several BJP local leaders and party workers were upset that the party decided to field Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt again

March 23, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa
Vadodara BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt has decided to not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Photo: X/@mpvadodara

Vadodara BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt has decided to not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Photo: X/@mpvadodara

After protests by a section of local cadres and posters against her in a few places in the city, Vadodara BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt has announced on social media that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due to “personal reasons.” The ruling BJP announced Ms. Bhatt as its candidate from Vadodara for the third time .

After her ticket was announced, a section of local cadres were upset and had taken to social media to vent their anger and frustration at the sitting parliamentarian. Jyoti Pandya, a senior leader and former mayor of Vadodara, was even suspended by the party as the vice president of BJP national women wing. After she was suspended, Ms. Pandya also criticised the party for repeating Ms. Butt for the third time from Vadodara. “There was widespread anger against her from the local workers and cadres,” a BJP leader from Vadodara said.

A few days ago, a local MLA of BJP Ketan Inamdar from Vadodara district also “resigned”, reportedly because of the party’s decision to repeat Ms. Bhatt for the third time. However, he withdrew their resignation, after the meeting with the state party chief C.R. Patil. 

According to party insiders, Mr. Inamdar was also upset that Ms. Bhatt was fielded by the party despite her poor performance as a two time parliamentarian from Vadodara. “She did not remain connected with local workers and her behaviour towards local functionaries and legislators was not good,” a party leader said. 

There is no statement or reaction from the state BJP so far on her announcement on social media platforms. 

