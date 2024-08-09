Two tribal youths beaten to death near Statue of Unity in Gujarat 

In a shocking incident, two tribal youths were allegedly beaten to death by a group of six workers on suspicion of theft at the site of the under-construction ‘Tribal Museum’ near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred late night on August 6 and one person died on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) while the second person succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

The victims have been identified as Jayesh Tadvi and Sanjay Tadvi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A group of six construction workers tied Jayesh, a resident of Kevadia, and Sanjay of nearby Gabhan village and then thrashed them. Jayesh died on the spot, while Sanjay succumbed to injuries at the government hospital in Rajpipla,” Narmada Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe said.

“As per Sanjay Tadvi’s dying declaration, he and Jayesh were farm labourers and entered the construction site during the night hoping to steal some metal scrap to sell. They were caught and then beaten up. We have arrested the six persons allegedly involved in the case. They have been charged with murder,” he said.

Those arrested for murder and other offences under BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) comprise Ahmedabad-resident Margish Hirmara, Uttar Pradesh native Dipu Yadav, Umesh Gupta hailing from Bihar, Deval Patel from Gandhinagar as well as Shailesh Taviyad and Vanraj Taviyad, both from Panchmahal district.

Meanwhile, AAP legislator and leading tribal leader Chaitar Vasava has called for bandh in the area on Friday to protest the murders and demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of the victims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.