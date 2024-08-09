GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two tribal youths beaten to death near Statue of Unity in Gujarat 

Suspicion of theft behind the incident at Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district

Published - August 09, 2024 01:04 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, two tribal youths were allegedly beaten to death by a group of six workers on suspicion of theft at the site of the under-construction ‘Tribal Museum’ near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district. 

The incident occurred late night on August 6 and one person died on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) while the second person succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (August 8, 2024). 

The victims have been identified as Jayesh Tadvi and Sanjay Tadvi. 

“A group of six construction workers tied Jayesh, a resident of Kevadia, and Sanjay of nearby Gabhan village and then thrashed them. Jayesh died on the spot, while Sanjay succumbed to injuries at the government hospital in Rajpipla,” Narmada Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe said. 

“As per Sanjay Tadvi’s dying declaration, he and Jayesh were farm labourers and entered the construction site during the night hoping to steal some metal scrap to sell. They were caught and then beaten up. We have arrested the six persons allegedly involved in the case. They have been charged with murder,” he said. 

Those arrested for murder and other offences under BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) comprise Ahmedabad-resident Margish Hirmara, Uttar Pradesh native Dipu Yadav, Umesh Gupta hailing from Bihar, Deval Patel from Gandhinagar as well as Shailesh Taviyad and Vanraj Taviyad, both from Panchmahal district.

Meanwhile, AAP legislator and leading tribal leader Chaitar Vasava has called for bandh in the area on Friday to protest the murders and demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of the victims. 

Related Topics

Gujarat / tribals / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.