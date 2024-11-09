 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three workers killed in fire caused by chemical leak at godown in Gujarat’s Navsari

The incident happened when workers were taking out the barrels full of chemicals from a truck at a godown; three persons were injured in the blaze

Published - November 09, 2024 10:58 pm IST - NAVSARI (GUJARAT)

PTI

Three workers were charred to death and three others injured in a fire caused by a chemical leak at a godown in Navsari district of Gujarat on Saturday (November 9, 2024), police said.

The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. when workers were unloading barrels containing chemicals from a truck at a godown in Devsar village of Billimoria taluka, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) B.V. Gohil said.

"Three workers died, and three others sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital," he said.

Mr. Gohil said five fire tenders were pressed into service from nearby talukas, and the blaze was brought under control.

Mamlatdar Jagdish Chaudhary said chemicals leaked from one of the barrels in the truck, causing the fire.

The truck first caught fire, and the flames spread in the godown, killing three persons. Three workers sustained severe burns, while one is still missing, he said. The cooling operation is underway at the godown, the official added.

Published - November 09, 2024 10:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Gujarat / industrial accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.