Three of family killed as building collapses in Gujarat’s Dwaraka

Three women of the same family died after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Jam Khambhalia town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwaraka district amid heavy rainfall in the state's Saurashtra region, police said on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The National Disaster Response Force, teams present on the spot carried out the rescue operations on a war footing and recovered all three bodies of the deceased.

NDRF Inspector (Vadodara) Bipin Kumar earlier in the day said, "The NDRF team immediately reached the spot after receiving the information of a three-storey building collapse. Two to three people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway."

Earlier in the day, it was reported that heavy rains in Gujarat's Porbandar district have caused waterlogging in several areas.KD Lakhani, District Collector, Porbandar, said that there have been no casualties due to the incessant rainfall in the districts.

Meanwhile, the lives of people in Surat have been disrupted after the rains lashed the city on Monday.

The heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging on the roads in many areas of the city.

The city also witnessed a heavy downpour on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in Gujarat for the next two days.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall will very likely continue over Gujarat State, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2 days and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter."

