Three dead as tractor-trailer swept away amid rain in Gujarat 

At least three persons were killed and seven went missing after their tractor-trailer was swept away in floodwaters amid heavy rain in Gujarat on Monday (August 26, 2024). The incessant rainfall inundated low-lying areas in over a dozen districts while officials shifted over 18,000 people to safety.

The administration geared up for battling extreme weather with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in the State for the next three days. It announced a holiday for all primary schools in the State for Tuesday and asked people to not venture out.

Officials said 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed across the State to deal with potential flooding and disaster-like situations.

The NDRF teams have been positioned in Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Amreli, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Kutch, Morbi, Narmada, Navsari, Surat, Surendranagar, and Valsad to tackle all sorts of emergencies, they said.

On Monday (August 26, 2024), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre with top officials, and also held a virtual meeting with District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and senior civic officials of all major cities.

In rain-related incidents, three persons were reported dead while seven persons were missing after the tractor-trolley they travelled on was allegedly swept away in an overflowing causeway in Halvad taluka of Morbi district. The missing persons could not be traced despite a long search operation involving the NDRF and SDRF personnel. There were 17 persons on the tractor-trolley but 10 managed to get out.

“While three persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, the total death toll for this season stands at 99,” State Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar Pandey said in a statement.“ As many as 1,653 persons have been rescued so far with the help of the NDRF, SDRF and Coast Guard. Apart from this, 17,800 persons have been shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure so far.”

In another incident in Sabarkantha district, a car with two persons was washed away in the strong currents of a causeway near Katwad village. They were rescued after locals alerted the fire brigade.

The government in a statement said more than 450 State Highways were shut for traffic due to floods while in cities, flooded underpasses cut off traffic flow.

In Ahmedabad, over half a dozen underpasses were closed for vehicular traffic. The civic body set up different teams to deal with floods and rain-related incidents in the city which has received rain since Sunday (August 25, 2024) night.

Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Panchmahals districts too received very heavy rainfall on Monday (August 26, 2024), causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, and leaving several persons stranded.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Minister over the phone, Mr. Patel said in a post on X.

“Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah had a telephone conversation with me today to get the details of the situation caused by heavy rains in Gujarat. He has assured the necessary assistance, including sending more help from Central forces for rescue relief and disaster management in the state if required,” Mr. Patel tweeted.

The CM also instructed Secretaries of departments concerned to take all necessary steps, such as restoring electricity in affected areas.

