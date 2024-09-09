Stones pelted at Ganesh pandal in Surat; 6 arrested

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Monday (September 9, 2024) said that in the Sayedpura area of Surat, six people pelted stones at a Ganesh Pandal and all of them were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that police have also arrested the other 27 people who were involved in encouraging such an incident. Speaking to ANI, Mr. Sanghvi said, "In the Sayedpura area of Surat, 6 people pelted stone on the Ganesh Pandal...All these 6 people were arrested and the police have also arrested the other 27 people who were involved in encouraging such an incident... The investigation is underway. Police are deployed in all the areas of Surat. Those who will breach the peace in the state, action will be taken against them."

Police said that after stones were pelted at a Ganesh pandal, a clash broke out in the Sayedpura area of Surat. Speaking on the incident, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot told ANI, "Some children pelted stones at a Ganesh pandal, after which a clash broke out.

The police immediately took away those children from there...Police were immediately deployed in the area. Lathi charge was done in all the areas where it was needed and tear gas was used...All the accused who were involved in the peace disturbance are being arrested. There are around 1,000 police personnel deployed all around. And the public is also here."

Further investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.