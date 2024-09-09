GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stones pelted at Ganesh pandal in Surat; 6 arrested

Police said that after stones were pelted at a Ganesh pandal, a clash broke out in the Sayedpura area of Surat

Updated - September 09, 2024 11:00 am IST - Surat (Gujarat)

ANI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Monday (September 9, 2024) said that in the Sayedpura area of Surat, six people pelted stones at a Ganesh Pandal and all of them were arrested.

The Minister said that police have also arrested the other 27 people who were involved in encouraging such an incident. Speaking to ANI, Mr. Sanghvi said, "In the Sayedpura area of Surat, 6 people pelted stone on the Ganesh Pandal...All these 6 people were arrested and the police have also arrested the other 27 people who were involved in encouraging such an incident... The investigation is underway. Police are deployed in all the areas of Surat. Those who will breach the peace in the state, action will be taken against them."

Stone-pelting at Ganesh procession in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam; security stepped up

Police said that after stones were pelted at a Ganesh pandal, a clash broke out in the Sayedpura area of Surat. Speaking on the incident, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot told ANI, "Some children pelted stones at a Ganesh pandal, after which a clash broke out.

The police immediately took away those children from there...Police were immediately deployed in the area. Lathi charge was done in all the areas where it was needed and tear gas was used...All the accused who were involved in the peace disturbance are being arrested. There are around 1,000 police personnel deployed all around. And the public is also here."

Further investigation is underway.

Published - September 09, 2024 10:38 am IST

Related Topics

Gujarat / Surat / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.