Some individuals want to break the country’s unity: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday said, “Certain individuals filled with hate and negativity are undermining the country’s unity and integrity besides maligning its image.”

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering in his home state Gujarat, where he launched various development projects, inaugurated the new metro line between the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and a new train between Kutch and Ahmedabad.

In his first visit to Gujarat after the Lok Sabha polls, he laid the foundation to various projects and inaugurated many, all worth ₹8,000 crore. He also flagged off the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat Metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains. He interacted with the beneficiaries of a rooftop solar power scheme.

“Some people filled with negativity are targeting India’s unity and integrity with the intention to divide the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to malign or defame India and Gujarat,” he told the audience that had gathered at the sprawling ground of GMDC in western Ahmedabad. The crowd was brought in by several thousand state transport buses and local transport services.

Talking about his Lok Sabha “election victory”, the Prime Minister said he was mocked and jeered by the opposition but he did not heed them. Instead, Mr. Modi said, he focused on working for the welfare of the people of the country.

‘Positive interest in India’

He said that the world was looking at India with a positive interest in all spheres. “When the trust in India increases, our exports increase and more investment comes into the country. When the trust in India increases, foreign investors make investments in India. They invest in factories and businesses. On one hand, every citizen of the country wants to become India’s brand ambassador for the whole world and is engaged in taking his country forward.”

“On the other hand, in the same country, some people full of negativity are doing the opposite. These people are attacking the unity of the country. These greedy people hungry for power want to break India into pieces,” he said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent speeches during his US visit.

Hitting out at the opposition for talking about restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister asked if they wanted two constitutions in J&K.