Six-storey residential building collapses in Surat city; rescue operations on

A woman was rescued alive from the debris, while a search and rescue operation is on with the help of NDRF and SDRF as local people claimed four to five persons might have been still trapped

Published - July 06, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Surat

PTI
Officials and others during a rescue operation after a building collapse, in Surat district, on July 6, 2024.

Officials and others during a rescue operation after a building collapse, in Surat district, on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A six-storey residential building collapsed in Pal area of Surat city in the afternoon of July 6, leaving at least four to five people trapped under the rubble, officials said.

A woman was rescued alive from the debris, while a search and rescue operation is on with the help of NDRF and SDRF as local people claimed four to five persons might have been still trapped, said Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi.

"A six-storey building collapsed during the afternoon in the Pal area of the city. We learned that four to five flats were occupied in the building. One woman has been rescued. Four to five people are still feared trapped. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with the help of NDRF and SDRF. We hope that the operation will end in a couple of hours," said Pardhi.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, who arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operation, confirmed that the voices of trapped persons were heard at the beginning of the rescue efforts.

He said the building was constructed in 2016-17. Prima facie, around five flats in the building, were occupied, mostly by those who work in factories in this area, he added.

"When rescue work started, we heard voices of those who were trapped inside. We rescued a woman alive from the rubble and sent her to the hospital. We suspect that nearly five people are still trapped inside," stated Gehlot.

Surat

0 / 0
