Six killed, several injured as truck hits bus on expressway in Gujarat's Anand

Updated - July 15, 2024 11:12 am IST

Published - July 15, 2024 10:54 am IST - Anand (Gujarat)

PTI

“Six persons were killed and more than six others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand town in Gujarat early Monday morning (July 15,)“ police said.

“The accident took place near Chikhodra village in Anand district at around 4.30 a.m. when the private luxury bus, which was on way towards Ahmedabad, had pulled over on the roadside after one of its tyres burst,” an official from Anand Rural police station said.

“While the tyre was being changed, the bus passengers alighted and some of them were waiting in front of the vehicle when a speeding truck hit the bus from behind,” the official said.

“Five persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in a hospital,” he said, adding the bus driver was among the deceased.

According to the police, the deceased included three women and as many men and they were yet to be identified. “The injured persons were admitted to hospital,” the official said.

