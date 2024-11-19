ADVERTISEMENT

Six killed as van rams into truck in Gujarat's Bharuch

Published - November 19, 2024 10:39 am IST - Bharuch (Gujarat)

The accident took place on Jambusar-Amod road near Magnad village at around 11 pm on November 18, 2024.

PTI

Six persons, including three children, were killed and four others injured when a private van they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: 7 killed as car rams into trailer truck in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha

The accident took place on Jambusar-Amod road near Magnad village at around 11 pm on Monday (November 18, 2024) when 10 persons from Vedach village were headed towards Shuklatirth, Jambusar police station inspector AV Panamia said.

"The passenger van rammed into a truck which was parked on the left lane of the road near Magnad village. Following the collision, six passengers died on the spot while four others received injuries. They were referred to a hospital in Jambusar," said Panamia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Jaydev Gohil (23), Saraswati Gohil (21), Hansa Jadav (35), Sandhya Jadav (11), Vivek Gohil (16) and Kirti Gohil (6).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

FIR against driver

Following the incident, the Jambusar police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck, who is yet to be nabbed, under sections 125 (rash or negligent acts that put human life at risk) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

The driver was yet to be nabbed, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US