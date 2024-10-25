SC declines to order status quo on demolition of Muslim places of worship in Gujarat

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 25, 2024) declined to order a status quo on alleged illegal demolition of Muslim places of worship and other structures at Gir Somnath in Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan was initially inclined to order the status quo. However, as the hearing progressed, the Bench said no such order was needed at this stage.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a Muslim party, said the properties were on the Waqf land and the State government be directed not to create any third party rights.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said there was nothing in the name of the petitioner Auliya-E-Deen Committee and it is a government land.

The top court was hearing a contempt petition against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the State despite an interim stay and without its prior nod.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.