ADVERTISEMENT

SC declines to order status quo on demolition of Muslim places of worship in Gujarat

Published - October 25, 2024 12:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The top court was hearing a contempt petition against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the State.

PTI

Excavators being used to demolish illegal settlements near Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, on Sept. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 25, 2024) declined to order a status quo on alleged illegal demolition of Muslim places of worship and other structures at Gir Somnath in Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan was initially inclined to order the status quo. However, as the hearing progressed, the Bench said no such order was needed at this stage.

Related Stories

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a Muslim party, said the properties were on the Waqf land and the State government be directed not to create any third party rights.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said there was nothing in the name of the petitioner Auliya-E-Deen Committee and it is a government land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The top court was hearing a contempt petition against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the State despite an interim stay and without its prior nod.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Gujarat

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US