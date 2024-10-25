GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC declines to order status quo on demolition of Muslim places of worship in Gujarat

The top court was hearing a contempt petition against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the State.

Published - October 25, 2024 12:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Excavators being used to demolish illegal settlements near Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, on Sept. 28, 2024.

Excavators being used to demolish illegal settlements near Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, on Sept. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 25, 2024) declined to order a status quo on alleged illegal demolition of Muslim places of worship and other structures at Gir Somnath in Gujarat.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan was initially inclined to order the status quo. However, as the hearing progressed, the Bench said no such order was needed at this stage.

Related Stories

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a Muslim party, said the properties were on the Waqf land and the State government be directed not to create any third party rights.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said there was nothing in the name of the petitioner Auliya-E-Deen Committee and it is a government land.

The top court was hearing a contempt petition against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the State despite an interim stay and without its prior nod.

Published - October 25, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Gujarat

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.