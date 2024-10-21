₹14 lakh MD, other suspected drugs of over 400 kg seized in Gujarat; 1 held

Police have seized MD contraband valued at ₹14 lakh and other suspected drugs of 427 kg from a factory in the Ankleshwar industrial area in Gujarat’s Bharuch district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said Monday (October 21, 2024).

“The suspected materials, seized from the ‘Avasar Enterprise’ located in Ankleshwar GIDC area, have been sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation,” Special Operations Group (SOG) police inspector Anand Chaudhary said.

“In the raids, conducted jointly by the district SOG and Surat police on Sunday (October 20, 2024) night, 141 gm of methamphetamine (MD) drug valued at ₹14.10 lakh was also seized from the factory,” he said.

“One person has been arrested so far in this connection, and further investigation is underway,” the official said.

The action comes a week after more than 500 kg of cocaine valued at ₹5,000 crore was seized from Avkar Drugs Limited factory in Ankleshwar in a joint operation carried out by the Gujarat and Delhi police on October 13.

This contraband was seized weeks after the Delhi Police raided a warehouse in the national capital and seized a consignment of 562 kilogram cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana.

On October 10, an additional 208 kg of cocaine was recovered from a shop at Ramesh Nagar in Delhi.

The investigation suggested the contraband belonged to a company named Pharma Solution Services, and it came from Avkar Drugs Limited Company of Ankleshwar, Gujarat, the police had said.

