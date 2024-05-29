GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rajkot fire tragedy | Another game zone partner held; one accused died in blaze, say Police

“The total number of arrests in connection with the incident has now gone up to five,” according to police.

Published - May 29, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
A view of the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, where a massive fire broke out claiming the lives of 27 people.

A view of the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, where a massive fire broke out claiming the lives of 27 people. | Photo Credit: ANI

“The Gujarat police have arrested one more partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone where a fire last week killed 27 persons, while another accused died in the blaze,” officials said on May 29.

“The total number of arrests in connection with the incident has now gone up to five,” according to police.

Rajkot game zone fire updates | Nine children among 33 killed; Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance

Kiritsinh Jadeja, a partner in Raceway Enterprises, which operated the game zone, was arrested from Rajkot-Kalavad road on May 28, Rajkot Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Parthrajsinh Gohil told PTI.

Jadeja is among six partners of the TRP game zone named as accused in the fire incident and booked under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

"We arrested accused Kiritsinh Jadeja near Rajkot last night, taking the total number of arrests made in the case so far to five," Mr. Gohil said.

"Out of six persons named in the FIR, one Prakash Hiran has died in the fire. During examination, the DNA sample of one of the deceased matched with that of Hiran's kin, confirming his death," the official said.

The police had earlier arrested Yuvrajsinh Solanki, Rahul Rathod, Dhaval Thakkar, all game zone partners, and its manager Nitin Jain, as per officials.

The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when offence is committed).

The blaze at the game zone on May 25 claimed 27 lives, with most of the victims charred beyond recognition. Samples of all the deceased and their kin were collected for DNA analysis and sent for a forensic examination to Gandhinagar. “As many as 25 bodies have so far been identified and handed over to the relatives,” officials said.

Related Topics

Rajkot / Gujarat / accident (general) / fire / death / disaster and accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.