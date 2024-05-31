GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajkot fire: Four government officials arrested

So far, nine persons have been arrested in the wake of the May 25 tragedy. The State government on Thursday said DNA tests have found that 27 people died in the fire

Published - May 31, 2024 12:13 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot where a massive fire broke out yesterday claiming the lives of 27 people.

A view of the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot where a massive fire broke out yesterday claiming the lives of 27 people. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Gujarat Police on Thursday arrested four government officials, including a town planning officer (TPO) and a fire station officer, in connection with the Rajkot gaming zone fire.

The officials are from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, the civic body that failed to act against the illegal amusement park operating without any valid licence for almost two years.

Also read: Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Town planning officer M. D. Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora were arrested.

Rajkot fire tragedy | Another game zone partner held; one accused died in blaze, say Police

“Four government officials have been arrested,” said state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay. The government has already suspended Mr. Joshi and Mr. Vigora.

So far, nine persons have been arrested in the wake of the May 25 tragedy in which 27 people were burnt alive.

Earlier, the media had reported a casualty figure of 33 but on Thursday, the State government, in a press release, contended that based on DNA tests, 27 dead bodies were identified and handed over to the families. The release said earlier figures of casualties and of missing persons were based on multiple complaints and duplication.

