Probe ordered after dead frog found in wafer packet in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

In Gujarat’s Jamnagar, a resident claimed to have found a dead frog in a packet of potato wafers, prompting the civic authority to order an inquiry.

The complaint comes days after a Mumbai-based man claimed to have found a piece of human finger in the ice cream he had ordered online.

Samples of the production batch of the wafer packet will be collected as part of the probe, an official of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation said.

“One Jasmin Patel informed us that a dead frog was found in a packet of Crunchex, manufactured by Balaji Wafers. We visited the shop from where it had been purchased last night. Preliminary probe suggested it was indeed a frog in a decomposed state,” food safety officer D.B. Parmar told reporters after the complaint.

“As directed by the municipal commissioner, we will collect samples of this batch of wafer packets to conduct an inquiry,” he added.

The complainant, Mr. Patel, is a resident of Jamnagar and claimed that his four-year-old niece bought the packet from a nearby shop on Tuesday evening.

He and his nine-month-old daughter ate a few wafers from the packet before his niece spotted the dead frog, he said.

“My niece threw the packet away....I did not believe her when she told me. But I too was shocked to see the dead frog. When the distributor and customer care service of Balaji Wafers did not give a satisfactory reply, I informed the food safety officer in the morning,” he told media persons after submitting the sample and complaint to the civic body.

Balaji Wafers is a leading food and snacks manufacturer in Rajkot and is famous for ready-to-eat snacks including potato chips and wafers and other items.

