PM Modi to launch India’s first ‘Vande Metro’ service during two-day Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple projects including a second phase of metro rail project between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, a new Vande Bharat train between Ahmedabad and Kutch, open a renewable energy summit in Gandhinagar and other development works in his home state Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PM is set to visit his home state first time after the Lok Sabha election following which he began his third term as the Prime Minister in June this year.

Besides, launching new projects and events, the PM will also address a mega convention of BJP workers at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad on September 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi will arrive on September 15 and leave directly from Gujarat to Odisha on September 17, his 75th birthday day.

The Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro is a fully unreserved air-conditioned train for which passengers can buy tickets from the counter shortly before its departure, Western Railway (Ahmedabad division) public relations officer Pradeep Sharma said.

According to WR officials, the Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360 kilometre distance in five hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour. It will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 a.m. and reach Ahmedabad Junction at 10:50 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another project the PM will be inaugurating is the second phase of metro line which is set to connect the Gujarat National Law University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, GIFT City and Gandhinagar’s Sector-1 in a big way to improve urban mobility between the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

OPINION | Get the Vande Metro routing right

The Phase II extension will cover a 21 km stretch from Narendra Modi stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, with a separate corridor reaching GIFT City, enhancing connectivity for commuters in two cities and its surrounding suburbs.

This phase includes eight new stations, providing seamless transportation to residential, educational, and commercial areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the phase II line, total operational metro line will be 33.5 km from APMC at Vasava in Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar Sector-1. The area will be covered in 65 minutes with ₹35 as fare against taxi or auto which charge more than ₹350 and take over 90 minutes.

The Prime Minister will be taking a metro train ride from Gandhinagar to visit GIFT city in the outskirts of the state capital.

The Prime Minister will also release the first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) of around 14 states, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme and Modi will hand over the keys of houses to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries, he said.

The PM will also launch the Awaas+ 2024 App for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G.

Besides, he will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

On September 16, Mr. Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Additionally, he will inaugurate new road projects and overbridges built by the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and will also preside over the meeting of Somnath Temple Trust in which he is the chairman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.