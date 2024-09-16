PM Modi inaugurates Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 16, 2024) inaugurated the fourth edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said 140 crore Indians have pledged to make the country world’s third largest economy.

“In the first 100 days of the third term, we’ve tried to address every sector and factor for country’s rapid progress,” the Prime Minister said.

“India’s diversity, scale, capacity, potential and performance are unique and that is the reason I say Indian solutions for global application,” he added.

India is preparing the base for development for the next 1000 years and the focus is not just to reach the top but to sustain the rank, Mr. Modi asserted.

The entire world feels India is the best bet for the 21st century, he added.

“We are working to develop Ayodhya and 16 other places as model solar cities,” he said.

Mr. Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijlee Yojna’ in the Vavol area of Gandhinagar.

The fourth edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) will feature nearly 40 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable and technical sessions, said an official release.

(With inputs from PTI)