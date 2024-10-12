Nine dead, 1 injured as soil caves in at factory site in Gujarat’s Mehsana; PM condoles incident

Nine labourers, including two women, were killed and one person was injured after soil caved in during construction of a stainless steel factory near Kadi town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Saturday (October 12, 2024), police said.

The labourers had dug a 16-foot deep pit for a tank at the site in Jasalpur village when the incident took place, Kadi police station inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela said.

“A rescue operation was carried out for around two hours involving teams from the fire brigade, police as well as labourers. Nine bodies were brought out from the heap, while one person was rescued. Most of the deceased are from Dahod, while three are from Rajasthan. They are in the 20-30 age group,” Mr. Vaghela said.

They were engaged in construction work at the site of Steelinox Stainless Private Limited, the official added.

A statement issued by the PMO on X quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying the incident was “extremely sad”.

गुजरात के मेहसाणा में दीवार गिरने से हुई दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन्होंने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक-संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस पीड़ा को सहन करने का संबल प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 12, 2024

“The accident caused by the wall collapse in Mehsana, Gujarat is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them the strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims,” the PM said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a message on X, expressed condolences and said “procedures for rescue and quick treatment of the injured have been carried out by the administration”.