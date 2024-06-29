ADVERTISEMENT

NEET (UG) cheating case: CBI conducts searches in Gujarat

Updated - June 29, 2024 11:56 am IST

Published - June 29, 2024 11:52 am IST

Searches were conducted in Godhra, Ahmedabad, Kheda and Anand districts of Gujarat

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations in Godhra, Ahmedabad, Kheda and Anand districts of Gujarat in the Godhra cheating case.

The central agency also arrested another accused Jamaluddin, journalist with a Hindi daily, in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, for allegedly assisting principal and vice-principal of Oasis School in Bihar for the the alleged paper leak matter, according to CBI source.

On June 14, Gujarat Police had arrested five persons, including the head of a coaching centre, in connection with alleged cheating in the medical examination in a centre in Godhra. Around a dozen students, their parents and a Vadodara-based coaching centre run by a group of teachers are involved in the alleged scam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US