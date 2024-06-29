GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET (UG) cheating case: CBI conducts searches in Gujarat

Searches were conducted in Godhra, Ahmedabad, Kheda and Anand districts of Gujarat

Updated - June 29, 2024 11:56 am IST

Published - June 29, 2024 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations in Godhra, Ahmedabad, Kheda and Anand districts of Gujarat in the Godhra cheating case.

The central agency also arrested another accused Jamaluddin, journalist with a Hindi daily, in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, for allegedly assisting principal and vice-principal of Oasis School in Bihar for the the alleged paper leak matter, according to CBI source.

On June 14, Gujarat Police had arrested five persons, including the head of a coaching centre, in connection with alleged cheating in the medical examination in a centre in Godhra. Around a dozen students, their parents and a Vadodara-based coaching centre run by a group of teachers are involved in the alleged scam.

