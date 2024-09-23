Mild tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty

A tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday (September 23, 2024) morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Review of The Rumbling Earth — The Story of Indian Earthquakes: Ground beneath India’s feet

No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity, officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 10.05 am, with its epicentre located 12 km west-south west of Rapar, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the fourth tremor of more than 3 magnitude recorded in the state's Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month, the ISR data showed.

Also read: The world’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000

Earthquake risk is very high in Gujarat. It has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The 2001 Kutch earthquakewas the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, it said.

On January 26 in 2001, Gujarat was struck by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude with its epicentre located near Bhachau in Kutch that affected the entire state.

The quake had left nearly 13,800 people dead and another 1.67 lakh injured, as per the information provided by the GSDMA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.