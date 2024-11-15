NCB-Navy-Gujarat ATS joint operation: 700 kg of Meth seized in territorial waters off Porbandar

In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Indian Navy and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad have seized about 700 kg of Meth in the Indian territorial waters off the coast of Gujarat’s Porbandar, on Friday (November 15, 2024).

“Eight foreigners who claimed that they are Iranian nationals were arrested,” an NCB official said. Meth or methamphetamine is a highly potent, illegal drug.

The NCB issued a statement, saying an operation code-named ‘Sagar Manthan-4’ was launched based on intelligence inputs. A vessel was identified and interdicted by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the operation stands out as a stellar example of the government’s commitment to the vision and the seamless coordination among our agencies in achieving the same.

(With inputs from PTI)

