K. Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to Gujarat CM, retires

In Gujarat, Kailashnathan has been regarded as the most trusted aide of Mr. Modi during his time as Chief Minister

Published - June 29, 2024 10:58 pm IST - GANDHINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: X/@Bhupendrapbjp

Photo: X/@Bhupendrapbjp

After a stint of 18 years, K. Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to the Chief Minister, on June 29 retired from Gujarat’s Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). 

Mr. Kailashnathan, a 1979 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, popularly known as K.K., had been helming the CMO as the State’s most powerful bureaucrat. 

His extension as the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM is till June 30 so Saturday being the last working day; K.K. demitted the office in an emotionally charged way as most of the officials and staff of the CMO were meeting and greeting him with tears rolling down their faces. 

K.K. had joined the CMO in 2006 as the principal secretary to the then CM Narendra Modi, now PM. He had grown powerful as the years passed. In 2013, he superannuated from the government but within no time, his order as the Chief Principal Secretary in the CMO was issued and he continued in that role since then till Saturday. 

In between, he saw Mr. Modi becoming the PM in 2014, Anandiben as CM for two years, Vijay Rupani as CM since August 2016 to September 2021, and then Bhupendra Patel since then. 

In Gujarat, he has been regarded as the most trusted aide of Mr. Modi during his time as Gujarat CM. Mr. Kailashnathan continued to enjoy this trust even after Mr. Modi became PM. 

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel posted on X (formerly Twitter) wishing the former bureaucrat well for his now retired life. 

