Job interview leads to stampede-like situation in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar 

A stampede-like situation was witnessed in Ankelshwar in Gujarat when several hundred youngsters turned up for a job interview at a hotel organised by chemical firm Thermax Company for just ten vacant positions for its plant in Bharuch district.

Due to overcrowding and rush by the applicants trying to enter the hotel, a side railing at the hotel collapsed.

A video of applicants pushing through the hotel entrance along the side railing went viral on social media in which it showed a large crowd of applicants struggling to enter the hotel where the walk-in interviews were being conducted.

The crowd was so large that some of the applicants stood on the side railing, which eventually broke down on the ground. No injuries have been reported so far.

There was, however, a minor scuffle between some of the applicants who were pushing and jostling to make their way inside the hotel.

Thermax was conducting interviews at Lord’s Plaza Hotel, Ankleshwar for the position of shift-in-charge, plant operator, supervisor, fitter-mechanical, and executive for its factory.

However, the viral video clip on social media prompted the Opposition Congress and ruling BJP to exchange barbs on the issue of unemployment in Gujarat, the native State of PM Modi.

The Congress on its social media platform X shared the video stating that it “shows the reality of Modi’s Gujarat Model”.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also put up a social media post claiming that the “disease of unemployment has become a pandemic and the BJP ruled states have become its epicentres”. This is the “reality of Modi’s Amrit Kaal”, Mr. Gandhi said.

Several others also in their social media accounts started asking if the video is an evidence showing the ground reality of unemployment in the country. Some users said it’s a ‘sad’ situation and blamed it on a failed ‘Gujarat model’.

However, Gujarat’s Minister for State for home and industry, Harsh Sanghavi responded on his handle on X (formerly Twitter) saying that the Opposition party was trying to defame Gujarat by its “misleading” post about the Ankleshwar hotel incident.

He added that the private company in its job advertisement had asked for experienced workers, which means those who came for the interview were not “unemployed” or “jobless” as the Opposition party described.

