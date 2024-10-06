In Frames: Brains and brawn

Donkeys are intelligent animals which work closely with human beings. They are social animals and form close bonds with people, supporting them for transport needs.

One of the most beautiful breeds of donkeys is found in the Halar region of Gujarat. Considered endangered, the surviving population of the Halari donkey numbers fewer than 500. The average Halari donkey is white in colour, and is larger and more resilient than other donkey breeds. It is an important domestic animal in the semi-arid landscape of Jamnagar and Dwarka districts in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.

Hamirbhai Bhundiya, a herder, sends out a unique call, upon hearing which his drove of Halari donkeys rush to him like they are his pets. He feeds them bajra rotla (roti made of pearl millets).

The close bond he shares with his donkey drove is to be seen to be believed. Three of his donkeys died in the recent floods, a loss which has left him deeply troubled.

Local people narrate stories about these animals being used for the building of dams, forts, hilltop temples, rest houses, and dharamshalas. The donkeys, they say, have impressive ability to carry loads of stone and sand.

Today, one will have to shell out over ₹1 lakh to buy a Halari donkey. There is also demand from other parts of the country to set up Halari donkey dairies.

Halari donkey milk is known for its sweetness. Milk powder made from it can fetch upwards of ₹7,000 a kg in the international market, and is used for cosmetic purposes.

The Sahjeevan Trust has worked to conserve this breed in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department of the Gujarat government. They work along with the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources for the conservation of this endangered animal.

Under this project, they have identified pure-bred Halari male and female donkeys for breeding and conservation. Their efforts resulted in an increase in the number of Halari donkeys, says Ramesh Bhatti, programme director, of the Sahjeevan Trust.

But experts say that these efforts are not sufficient to really make a difference, and that it would need the depth of the resources of the State government. They call for establishing breeding farms for the Halari donkeys in their native tract of the Halar region.

Pets and pats: A herder feeds roti made of pearl millets to his drove of Halari donkeys.

Nomadic life: A Halari donkey herder with his livestock at the Bhanvad grasslands in Gujarat.

Social animals: A drove of Halari donkeys form a line to cross a waterbody in the grasslands.

Rich produce: A herder sells Halari donkey milk which is known for its sweetness.

Harmonious herds: A herder with his livestock of Halari donkeys and sheep. Herders often keep the two species together.

Off on a ride: Members of a nomadic herder family load their livestock on a Halari donkey for transportation.

Part of family: A Halari donkey carries children and luggage for a nomadic herder family travelling with their livestock.

Silent transaction: A trade in process under a covered handshake between two herders, who traditionally do not speak aloud the cost of Halari donkeys.