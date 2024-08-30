ADVERTISEMENT

IMD warns of cyclone in Gujarat and ‘depression’ in Bay of Bengal

Published - August 30, 2024 03:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

This would be the first time, since 1964, that a land-based depression in August would morph into a cyclone over the Arabian Sea

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

Army personnel conduct rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected in Amra and Shapar villages of Jamnagar following heavy rainfall, in Gujarat on Thursday. August 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a ‘depression’ forming over Saurashtra is likely to become a cyclone on Friday.

This would be the first time, since 1964, that a land-based depression in August would morph into a cyclone over the Arabian Sea. The agency said that it is slowly moving westwards and expected to veer into the Arabian Sea off the Saurashtra and Pakistan coasts and intensify into a cyclone on Friday.

Current forecasts expect it to move away from the Indian coast over the next two days. The consequence of this storm is the extremely heavy rainfall reported in Gujarat in the last few days.

A second depression has also been formed in the sea in the northern Bay of Bengal. While the IMD has yet to map a trajectory of this storm, it is expected to move towards north Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining southern Odisha coast. It is likely to intensify into a ‘depression’ in the next 48 hours, said an evening press note by the IMD.

It is unusual for cyclones to form in August and during the monsoons. Cyclones largely occur in the India neighbourhood in May or October and November during the advent and cessation of the monsoon respectively.

