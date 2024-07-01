Heavy rains battered Gujarat, normal life hampered in Ahmedabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains battered Ahmedabad and several other parts of Gujarat, disrupting normal life in several cities including Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar where sinkholes in roads caused heavy traffic while flooded under bridges were closed for several hours.

A massive sinkhole occurred after a road caved in an outskirt area of the city. A video surfaced on social media that shows the middle of the road caving in the water flowing into the sinkhole.

The wet spell will continue in the next four days in Gujarat, the MeT department has said. Isolated places in south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra region are expected to receive heavy rains over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a release.

On June 30, heavy rains affected traffic movements in Surat, Bhuj, Vapi, Bharuch, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad due to inundation in low-lying areas.

Between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Ahmedabad city received 62 mm of rainfall, which led to waterlogging in several areas as several internal roads and underpasses became inaccessible after being flooded.

According to the State emergency response centre’s data, as many as 43 talukas received more than 40 mm of rainfall in just 10 hours between 6 am and 4 pm on Sunday. In 10 hours, four talukas - Bardoli, Surat city, Kamrej, and Mahuva in Surat district - received rainfall in triple digits at 135 mm, 123 mm, 120 mm, and 119 mm, respectively.

Among other talukas, Vapi in Valsad district received 117 mm of rainfall, Olpad in Surat 116 mm, Valsad taluka 102 mm, Kaprada in Valsad 90 mm, Khergam in Navsari 88 mm, Bharuch taluka 86 mm, Dharampur in Valsad 73 mm, and Morbi taluka 72 mm.

Gujarat is experiencing a wet spell due to cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea adjoining the Saurashtra region, according to the IMD.

On July 3 and 4, the Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat and Banaskantha districts in north Gujarat are expected to receive significant rainfall.

