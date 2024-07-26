Heavy rain floods parts of Gujarat; 2,500 rescued, 18,000 moved to safer locations

Around 2,500 people were rescued and more than 18,000 were shifted to safer locations in many districts affected by floods caused by incessant rain in south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very heavy rain in a few places in the State. An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued in the districts of the south Gujarat region. So far, around 12 people have died in rain-related incidents in the State in the past one week.

In the latest monsoon spell, the State has witnessed significant rainfall, leading to severe flooding and damage to properties in 13 districts, including Tapi, Dang, Surat, Navsari and Dwarka.

In a press release, the government said that around 2,500 people were evacuated from several villages inundated due to heavy rain in southern Gujarat as of July 26. Around 2,200 people were shifted from villages and low-lying areas in Navsari where 15 medical teams were deployed. Another 500 were evacuated in neighbouring Tapi district. At least, 70 small roads and four arterial roads were closed to vehicular traffic due to waterlogging and floods across the State.

The heavy downpour has resulted in a surge in water levels in the Purna river in south Gujarat, which is now flowing above the danger mark. The river is flowing at 28 feet, well above the danger mark of 23 feet.

In Surat, almost 1,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas, with over 50 houses damaged. The Surat Municipal Corporation rescued 955 people due to severe waterlogging and creek flooding. The city received 314 mm of rainfall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, causing widespread waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Twelve teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations. Teams of NDRF, police and the fire department have removed debris from a building collapse site in Dwarka. The Red Cross is assessing the impact of the flood in Dwarka and Porbandar districts.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel visited the flood-affected areas in Borsad, Anand district. He inspected the area on a tractor.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed Ministers to visit flood-affected districts to oversee the relief efforts and directed the State authorities to ensure that minimum damage is caused to the people and properties during floods.