Gujarat’s Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro renamed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail hours before inauguration

According to the Railway Ministry, while the other metros cover only short distances, Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities

Published - September 16, 2024 12:18 pm IST - Bhuj (Gujarat)

PTI
The test run of the Vande Metro prototype.

The test run of the Vande Metro prototype. | Photo Credit: B Jothi Ramalingam

The Railway Ministry has renamed the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail hours before its inaugural run on Monday (September 16, 2024), according to a spokesperson.

The service will be flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 p.m. virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be present in Ahmedabad, he said.

The Rapid Rail, which aims to enhance intercity connectivity, will cover 359 km distance from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in 5:45 hours. In between, the train will stop at nine stations.

For the public, the regular service will start on September 17 from Ahmedabad. The total journey will cost ₹455.

"The ministry has decided to rename Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail," the Railway spokesperson said.

According to the Railway Ministry, while the other metros cover only short distances, Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities.

Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Rapid Rail offers a host of innovative features, it said. "With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, it definitely proves to be superior to other metros."

A significant upgrade, according to the Ministry, from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is its modular design that includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets.

"The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time," it added.

